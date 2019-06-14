Gov. DeSantis in Okaloosa County signs bill banning sanctuary policies in Florida

UPDATE (1pm) — Governor Ron DeSantis signed the bill at ten on Friday morning. He spoke about the need to protect the public from illegal immigrants who commit crimes. During the ceremony, the crowd cheered and one speaker shared her story about her son being killed by an illegal immigrant. Yuanita Alveraz says she does not agree with the bill because it’s a humanitarian issue.

“We need to help these people,” Alveraz said. “We are neighbors of this planet and we have to help our neighbors.”

“This is a situation where we have strong interest as a state when we have criminal aliens in custody to effectuate their removal,” Governor DeSantis said.

Watch the full presentation below:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — All law enforcement agencies in Florida will have to cooperate with federal immigration authorities under a bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The bill signed Friday allows DeSantis to remove local officials from office if they adopt “sanctuary” policies that protect undocumented immigrants from deportation.

The legislation would require law enforcement to honor U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers for undocumented immigrants who are arrested or convicted of a crime, exempting crime victims and witnesses.

The Republican DeSantis is a close ally of President Donald Trump, who has made illegal immigration a top priority. The bill signing was held in Okaloosa County in the western Panhandle, one of the state’s most conservative areas.

An overflow crowd attended the bill signing, cheering wildly when Trump was mentioned.