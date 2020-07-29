Gov. Desantis considers relaxing assisted living visitor ban

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is thinking of relaxing his assisted living facility visitation ban even as Florida’s death count from the coronavirus has spiked to a new height with 191 reported fatalities. That brings the total number of coronavirus deaths in Florida to more than 6,100.

The health department also reported 9,230 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total for the pandemic to nearly 442,000. Statistics show the number of patients treated in hospitals statewide for the coronavirus was steady over the past 24 hours at just over 9,000. That’s down from about 9,500 a week ago.

Gov. Ron DeSantis planned a news conference in Orlando to discuss the coronavirus outbreak.