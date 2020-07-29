GOP tucks $8 billion for military weaponry in virus bill

WASHINGTON (AP) – A new $1 trillion COVID-19 response package by Senate Republicans is supposed to give the government all the weapons it needs to battle the surging coronavirus pandemic. But Republicans have more than just the “invisible enemy” in mind.

The GOP proposal includes billions for F-35 fighters, Apache helicopters and infantry carriers sought by Washington’s powerful defense lobby. Overall, the proposal stuffs $8 billion into Pentagon weapons systems built by defense contractors like Boeing, Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics.

The bill was drafted by Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Richard Shelby, an Alabama Republican.

