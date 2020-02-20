Google updates terms in plain language after EU scrutiny

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Google is updating its terms of service to make them easier to understand. The company rewrote its terms with plain language after two court decisions in Europe.

The updated terms are largely the same as they were before, but with wording the company thinks is more readable and definitions of certain terms.

Google has been under scrutiny from regulators in the U.S. and Europe about how it collects and protects user data. Google also added an explanation of how it makes money from advertising to its “about” page. Facebook also updated its terms of service last year after similar scrutiny.

