Google digs into deeper meanings of searches

by: The Associated Press

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, a cursor moves over Google’s search engine page, in Portland, Ore. Google is paying more attention to the small words in your searches. Google is rolling out the change to English language searches in the U.S. starting this week. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California (AP) – Google is paying more attention to the small words in your searches.

The company is changing its search system to better understand the meaning of what you’re looking for.

Google is rolling out the change to English language searches in the U.S. starting this week.

The change comes as Google teaches its search system to better understand the context and order of the words you’re searching. That means words such as for, in and at will be taken into account.

Google executive Pandu Nayak says this the biggest change to the search engine in more than five years.

