Good Samaritans, Coast Guard rescue two swimmers in distress in Destin

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Water rescue_1521324475770.png.jpg

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) – Two swimmers were rescued near East Pass in Destin Thursday.
Good Samaritans were able to rescue the swimmers struggling in the water. The Coast Guard came out to assist. One of the swimmers was not breathing, the Coast Guard was able to revive them.

Both were taken to Fort Walton Beach Hospital in fair condition.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories