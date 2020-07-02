Good Samaritans, Coast Guard rescue two swimmers in distress in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) – Two swimmers were rescued near East Pass in Destin Thursday.
Good Samaritans were able to rescue the swimmers struggling in the water. The Coast Guard came out to assist. One of the swimmers was not breathing, the Coast Guard was able to revive them.
Both were taken to Fort Walton Beach Hospital in fair condition.
LATEST POSTS:
- 2020 Pensacola Beach Air Show canceled
- COVID grounds planes, derails trains, and banishes buses
- FWC kicks off ‘Operation Dry Water’ Friday to crack down on drunk Florida boaters
- FAQs answered on City of Mobile mask ordinance
- The Wharf fireworks show still on for Fourth of July