Golden Globes nominations to be announced Monday

NEW YORK (AP) – Nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globes are set to begin just after 8 a.m. Eastern Monday morning, with Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson announcing the nominees.

Among the movies expected to fare well are “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” “Marriage Story” and “The Irishman.”

The Globes split top film nominees into two categories, giving one film most audiences haven’t seen, “Cats,”a chance. In TV categories, “The Crown,” “Fleabag” and potentially “The Watchmen” could be in for a big morning.

Ricky Gervais will host the Globes for the fifth time on January 5.