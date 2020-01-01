Golden Eagles spend winter in U.S., many spotted in Alabama

by: The Associated Press

Two golden eagles are seen in Moscow Zoo during a mass vaccination campaign against bird flu in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 21, 2006. More than 1.2 million wild and domestic birds have been culled or died since an outbreak of bird flu in southern Russia last month. (AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky)

Golden eagles are back from Canada, spending the winter in the eastern U.S. Researcher Trish Miller says that when she and her husband began studying golden eagles east of the Mississippi River, scientists had not realized how many there were – particularly in Alabama. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says four tagged birds are back in Alabama wintering grounds and a fifth is on the way. Scientists keep tabs on golden eagles in two ways: fitting them with cellular tracking tags and setting out bait monitored with motion-sensitive game cameras.

