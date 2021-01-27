GoFundMe set up for Alabama 14-year-old killed in Fultondale tornado

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Elliott Hernandez

Courtesy: Tornado Relief & Funeral Fund for Elliott Hernandez

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — There’s already an overwhelming show of support for the family of 14-year-old Elliott Hernandez, who was killed in this week’s EF-3 tornado.

Just three hours after a GoFundMe was created to benefit the family, more than $18,000 had been raised.

Both of his parents were also injured, and their home is a total loss, according to the GoFundMe.

On Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey toured the damage in Fultondale and offered a few words for the Hernandez family.

“Homes and businesses can be rebuilt, but losing a young soul to a storm like this is beyond heartbreaking,” Ivey said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories