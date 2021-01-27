GoFundMe set up for Alabama 14-year-old killed in Fultondale tornado

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — There’s already an overwhelming show of support for the family of 14-year-old Elliott Hernandez, who was killed in this week’s EF-3 tornado.

Just three hours after a GoFundMe was created to benefit the family, more than $18,000 had been raised.

Both of his parents were also injured, and their home is a total loss, according to the GoFundMe.

On Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey toured the damage in Fultondale and offered a few words for the Hernandez family.

“Homes and businesses can be rebuilt, but losing a young soul to a storm like this is beyond heartbreaking,” Ivey said.