GoFundMe page created for family involved in fatal Clarke County crash

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A GoFundMe page has been created for the Brunson family following last week’s deadly crash along Highway 43 near Fulton. If you’d like to donate to the family you can do so by clicking here.

Last Friday Megan Brunson and her mom Wanda Brunson were killed when the vehicle Christopher Pritchett was driving slammed into them head on. Pritchett was involved in a pursuit with Thomasville Police at the time. He also died in the crash.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continues to investigate. At this time we’re told they’re reviewing dashcam video and asking for witnesses to come forward if they happened to see anything that night.

Megan’s sister Alyssa and her daughter Ava continue to recover at a hospital in Mobile. They were in the SUV when it was hit.

“Every dollar that’s donated to this precious family will be greatly appreciated. Funeral expenses for both Megan and Wanda will be covered first. Any remaining funds will be put towards Ava’s and Alyssa’s medical bills and any future needs, as they were both involved in the crash and remain in critical condition. If you’re not able to donate, that’s okay too. Please just whisper a prayer for Ava and Alyssa and their complete healing. Local donations can be made at First US Bank under the Brunson Family Fund Account. This GoFundMe will be directly connected to that account and only family will have access to them both. Please spread the word,” the page reads in part.

News 5 will continue following this story and we’ll update you as more information is released.

