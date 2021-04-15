Godmother of 1-year-old killed in four-car pileup speaks about the loss

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friends and family are in shock after a young mother and her child died in a car accident. The accident happened at Wolf Ridge and Moffett Roads.

28-year-old Ariel Jasper and her one-year-old son Noah Isiah Brown lost their lives on Wednesday night.

The godmother of the young boy, Alexis Smiley said, “I feel like God made me deactivate my Facebook so I wouldn’t find out yesterday while I was at work that that happened to my sister, cause I don’t know, I probably would’ve lost it.”

Smiley has been friends with Jasper for years.

Mobile Police say Jasper and her 1-year-old son were killed after a UPS driver lost control and crossed into the westbound lane on Moffett Road, hitting the car Jasper and her son were in, and causing a four-car pileup.

Smiley is dealing with not just one, but two major losses. She said, “She always used to say to me like, ‘Anything ever happen to me, I know you got Noah,’ and just felt like in my heart he was fine, you know, he’s going to be okay, and I was going to be able to still have him because he part of her. When I look at his face I see her face.”

Noah was going to turn two in July. Smiley called him her greatest blessing. She said, “Hearing him, he was just starting to learn how to talk he’d walk. He learned how to say Mi-Mi. He loved to say Jesus, Jesus, Jesus.”

Smiley said while her best friend may be gone, she still sees signs of her spirit. She said, “You know, I haven’t seen the sun shine like this in the past two days, so this definitely has to be her and Noah.”