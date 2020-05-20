“God used me to help that lady,” Man rescues woman from burning apartment

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– A man is being called a hero, after pulling an elderly woman out of a burning apartment Wednesday afternoon.

A three-alarm fire broke out around 3:00 p.m. at Summer Place apartments on Azalea Road in Mobile.

Quinn Parrish lives at a neighboring complex. He was walking to the store, saw smoke, and ran over to see what was happening. Someone heard a woman screaming, “Help,” and Parrish jumped in to help.

Parish says he threw a brick into the unit and pulled the woman out of the window. He said he asked the woman to squeeze his hand, and she said she was ok. Parish says the woman was taken to the hospital.

“God used me to help that lady. I am not the hero. God is the hero.” Quinn Parrish

