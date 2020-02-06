God ‘ain’t done with us yet,’ says Mississippi tornado survivors

ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WKRG) — An Enterprise, Mississippi couple nearly died in Wednesday night’s severe weather. They were inside their mobile home, when it was blown off its foundation. Enterprise is near Meridian in Lauderdale County.

Lauren Olivia Smith says they purchased the home in August and were in the process of fixing it up when the storm blew through.

At 11:30 pm, a tornado came through and sucked our house off the blocks and twisted it completely with us in it. Nathan and I got out with only some scraps and bruises. After seeing all the damage this morning, we honestly shouldn’t be alive. BUT GOD. That’s what I keep telling myself. We don’t know why these things happen but God does and clearly he ain’t done with us yet or we would have woken up in Glory. Lauren Olivia Smith

The photo below shows the room Smith and her husband were in when the storm hit.

Smith adds that “things” can be replaced, but “family can’t.”

Courtesy:Lauren Olivia Smith

Courtesy:Lauren Olivia Smith

Courtesy:Lauren Olivia Smith

Courtesy:Lauren Olivia Smith

