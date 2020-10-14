Go Fund Me page set up for Elberta double homicide victim Josh Carroll

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — As investigators released details on a double homicide in Elberta, News 5 has learned more about one of the victims, who’s a father of four.

“Their dad went away to earn extra money for the holidays,” said Josh Carroll’s aunt Penny Vincent. “He’s not coming home for Christmas. He’s not ever coming home for that. And they’re dad’s never coming home because some awful man murdered him and dumped him on the side of the road.”

Investigators say Antwon Smith shot Carroll and his colleague Ryan Frazier multiple times before stealing Frazier’s car. Mobile Police spotted the stolen vehicle two days later.

Smith now faces capital murder charges.

For the Go Fund Me account for Carroll’s family, click here.

