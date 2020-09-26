Go Fund Me account set up for family of lineman killed after restoring power on Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) A ‘Go Fund Me’ account has been set up for the family of a lineman who died this week after restoring power on the Gulf Coast.

Darrell Holt, 37, was killed in a crash in Macon, MS on Wednesday. Holt was traveling home to Missouri when the utility truck he was driving crashed into an 18-wheeler hauling lumber. Holt and his colleagues from R & M Pole Line Construction had been in Mobile restoring power in the wake of Hurricane Sally.

Holt’s daughter, Loretta James, created the fundraising account to pay for his funeral.

“You were a great man and one of the most dedicated workers I’ve ever known, ” wrote Jeremy Whitaker in a comment on the fundraising website.

As word of the fundraising account has spread, people on the Gulf Coast have begun contributing to the account. “I don’t know your dad, but I appreciated him and all lineman who worked so hard to bring power back after Sally hit us,” wrote Mya Doan.

“I’m a Baldwin County resident affected by Hurricane Sally, and I want to thank your dad and family for the sacrifice he made to help others,” Candy Overstreet wrote.

“I am a citizen of Mobile, Alabama, and we are so thankful for your dad and friends in his help in turning back on our power after Hurricane Sally,” wrote Morgan Holderer.

If you would like to contribute to the Go Fund Me account, you can find the link here.