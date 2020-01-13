Give Back Box: A way to ship donations for free while reusing empty boxes from online shopping

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the holidays and the era of online shopping, odds are you have some empty boxes laying around your house. In addition to that, you might have some items you have been trying to donate, but haven’t gotten around to it.

News 5’s Caroline Carithers brings you through a tutorial on a solution called Give Back Box.

Give Back Box is a website that is used for donations and to recycle boxes. This is how it works: First you unpack the items you ordered from any online shopping retailer. Next you pack the box with the items you want to donate. Then you can head to www.givebackbox.com and print a shipping label. If you want a free label, the donations will go to the Goodwill or Salvation Army in your area. If you want to donate to a specific participating charity, you have that option, but you have to pay for shipping. Finally, you print whichever label you choose and ship your box of donations! The boxes will then be recycled.

Not only does this help with donations, but it also helps the enviornment!

A tutorial video can be found above and more information can be found at www.givebackbox.com.

