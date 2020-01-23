Girl’s hair color leads to school suspension

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CNN) — A Wisconsin mother says her 9-year-old daughter was suspended from school because of her hair color. According to the school’s handbook, her hair dye was a violation of school uniform rules. But the little girl’s mother says school officials didn’t give her daughter a fair warning.

“She came to me crying. She came to me crying because this is a hairstyle she picked,” said Jalissa Taylor.

Taylor said administrators at Hope Christian School in Racine gave her daughter an in-school suspension because of her blue braids.



“It’s just one big braid, going in a circle with a little bit of color to it and now it’s a distraction, you hear like that,” she said.

Taylor claims this isn’t the first time her daughter has worn bright color in her hair to school, and that she has also sent her older daughter to school the same way. But she says this is the first time one of her kids is being punished for it.



A disciplinary note sent home to the student’s mother Tuesday states girls are only allowed to wear solid blue, black, grey or white headbands.



Taylor said, “If she returned with the same hairdo, she’s gonna be suspended. I changed her hair twice. Still, no call, let me now something. I don’t want my baby to be missing out because of hair color.”

School officials say they discussed the dress code policy with Taylor, and all concerns have been addressed.

