Girl Scouts to shower the military with cookies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Girl Scouts of America wants to give back to our troops by declaring this upcoming weekend (February 14-16) Hometown Heroes weekend. Customers can purchase cookies that will be sent to troops overseas.

“Hometown Heroes provides a wonderful way for individuals in our community to support Girl Scouts and the brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day,” Karlyn Edmonds, Chief Executive Officer for GSSA said. “It’s a small way of making the world a better place while showing appreciation to those who protect and serve.”

The Girl Scouts plan to send 7,000 packages to troops.

For more information on how to donate to Hometown Heroes, or to locate a troop, please email customercare@girlscoutssa.org.

