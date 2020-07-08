Girl Scouts get free admission to state parks

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama is encouraging young girls to get outside. They have partnered with Alabama State Parks for the “Every Girl in a Park” campaign. The campaign gives a Girl Scout and one other person free admission to state parks in Alabama. The campaign goes on through the end of October.

Here is more information below from a press release:

“From the backyard to the backcountry, Girl Scouts has a long and storied history of getting every girl outdoors. In fact, many Girl Scouts say “camping trips” are one of the best things about their Girl Scout experience. Connecting with the great outdoors in a girl-led setting is a big benefit of belonging to Girl Scouts.

All 21 Alabama State Parks and 14 Alabama Historic Sites are offering free admission for Girl Scouts and one accompanying adult, as long as they are wearing the Every Girl In a Park t-shirt. Alabama State Parks is also offering a 10% off discount for campground rental or room rate at one of the lodges (Discount does NOT apply to Gulf State Park). Discounts will be available now until October 31 (excludes Labor Day). For more information, you can visit their website at www.girlscoutssa.org/everygirlinapark.

“At Girl Scouts, our mission is to help bring up the next generation of fearless G.I.R.L.s (Go-getters, Innovators, Risk-takers, Leaders),” said GSSA CEO Karlyn Edmonds. “That’s why we try and offer as many opportunities as possible for our girls to learn and grow in the great outdoors.”

Through Girl Scouting, girls learn to face challenges head-on, embrace failure as a learning opportunity, and find solutions to social issues all while building the skills and courage they need to take the lead every day. Although many extracurricular activities ARE canceled right now, Girl Scouts is NOT Canceled. Earning patches is just one of the amazing things girls can do as part of Girl Scouts. To join Girl Scouts or learn more about volunteering, please visit www.girlscoutssa.org.”

