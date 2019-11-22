Gingerbread house display at The Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa

Pt. Clear, Ala (WKRG) — While shoppers will be rushing to get holiday deals on Friday, November 29, the pastry chefs at the Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa will be putting on the final touches to a massive version of the resort made from gingerbread and other sweets. The Grand Hotel’s holiday display was named one of the “Top 25 Most Magnificent Gingerbread Display” by Historic Hotels of America in 2018.

So, what does it take to make the Grand Hotel’s Gingerbread Display?

The gingerbread construction starts with baking gingerbread bricks in mid-October. On November 1 building the Grand Hotel in gingerbread started in one of our resort’s ballrooms. A team of eight pastry cooks works on the display each day while continuing daily production. They spend approximately 20-30 hours a week creating it. The entire construction process takes about a month to complete and will be ready in time for Thanksgiving night. This year the pastry team decided to build the resort brick by brick instead of using sheets of gingerbread, as in the past. More than 4,000 bricks have been used and the construction is still underway.

The Grand culinary team puts great details in the display. It’s always fun for the kids (and adults) to look at the massive display. Within the last three years they started a fun game by hiding object throughout the village. A list of items to find is posted to make the gingerbread display more interactive. If you visit, be on the lookout for a dog, cats, ducks, an army man, reindeer or even a unicorn.

Grand Gingerbread Ingredients

150 lbs. Flour

30 lbs. sugar

6 cups cinnamon

6 cups ginger

24 lbs. molasses

150 lbs. royal icing

20 lbs. assorted candy

10 lbs. coconut

10 lbs. chocolate

The public is welcome to come tour the Grand decorations, eat in resort’s new restaurants and celebrate in Bucky’s and the new 1847 Bar. For more information on the Grand Hotel, visit www.grand1847.com.