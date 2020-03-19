Get your finger out of there! Local author teaches kids not to pick their nose in free online book

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Who knew that local author Sheila Booth Alberstadt’s latest book would be so appropriate for the time we are living in right now?

Her latest book, featuring her adorable little character Maggie McNair, is called “Maggie McNair, Get Your Finger Out of There.” It is a book that teaches children why they should not pick their noses, using “booger bugs.” Due to the Coronavirus, now more than ever is a time when health officials want everyone to keep their hands off their faces.

“I KNOW! No one likes to talk about BOOGERS…BUT…this is one of the main ways we transfer sickly germs to those entryways into the body. Rubbing eyes, itching nose (or picking), licking fingers, biting nails… Make sure your kids know to wash their fingers BEFORE and AFTER before picking those noses,” Alberstadt said on her Facebook page.

Alberstadt has also written books called, “Maggie NcNair has Spiders in her Hair,” “Maggie McNair Wears Stinky Underwear,” and “Maggie McNair has Sugar Bugs in There.” These books address topics like washing your hair, taking a bath, and brushing your teeth. The character, Maggie McNair, with her brown hair and freckles, learns why it’s important to practice good personal hygiene.

If you would like to order one of Alberstadt’s hardback books, click here.

News 5’s Devon Walsh gives these books five stars.

“Both my children loved them. They teach important lessons in a fun way. We still talk about sugar bugs when we are brushing our teeth,” Walsh said.

