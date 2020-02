FOLEY, Ala. – (WKRG) The BBQ & Blues Cook-off benefiting schools in the Foley area is set for March 14, 2020.

The aroma of award winning barbecue and the sounds of Blues music will fill Heritage Park in Downtown Foley.

If Barbecue isn’t your choice, food trucks will also be available as well as adult beverages.

See news release below for times.

For more information go to www.foleybbqandblues.net