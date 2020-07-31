Germany’s defense minister describes U.S. troop withdrawal as “regrettable”

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 27, 2010 file photo an F-16 airplane lifts off at the US military Airport in Spangdahlem, Germany. The U.S. military says an F-16 fighter jet has crashed in western Germany but the pilot ejected to safety. Police said the plane came down in the Zemmer area, between the city of Trier and the U.S. Air Force’s Spangdahlem Air Base. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP, file)

BERLIN (AP) – Germany’s defense minister has described the planned withdrawal of some 12,000 U.S. troops from her country as “regrettable” and suggested it underlines the need for Europe to do more for its own security. American defense leaders said on Wednesday that the U.S. will bring about 6,400 troops home and shift about 5,600 to other countries in Europe. The decision fulfills President Donald Trump’s announced desire to withdraw troops from Germany, largely because of what he considers the country’s failure to spend enough on defense. German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said Friday that  said she hopes to use Germany’s current tenure of the European Union’s rotating presidency to help make progress on security and defense policy.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories