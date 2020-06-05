German prosecutors believe suspect in Madeleine McCann case could be connected to a second case

BERLIN (AP) – German prosecutors have opened an investigation into whether a 43-year-old who has emerged as a possible suspect in the disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann in Portugal may have been involved in a similar crime in Germany. Prosecutors in the northern German town lf Stendal told the dpa news agency Friday they have opened a preliminary investigation to determine whether there was anything to link the suspect to the 2015 disappearance of a 5-year-old girl McCann was 3 at the time of her disappearance in Portugal’s Algarve region in 2007. The suspect is now in prison in Germany.

