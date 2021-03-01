German hairdressers reopen despite virus fears

A customer gets her hair colored by a hairdresser at a barber shop in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Monday, March 1, 2021. Hairdressers across Germany have reopened for business this morning after a more than 2-month closure, another cautious step as the country balances a desire to loosen restrictions with concern about the impact of more contagious coronavirus variants. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

BERLIN (AP) – Hairdressers across Germany have reopened for business after a 2½-month closure, another cautious step as the country balances a desire to loosen restrictions with concern about the impact of more contagious virus variants.

Monday’s move came after many German elementary students returned to school a week ago. Chancellor Angela Merkel and Germany’s 16 state governors will confer on Wednesday to decide how to proceed with the rest of Germany’s coronavirus restrictions, which at present run until Sunday. Some states also allowed businesses such as flower shops and hardware stores to reopen on Monday. Most shops in Germany have been closed nationwide since Dec. 16.

