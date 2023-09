PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Georgia man wanted for a home invasion and two stabbings was arrested early Friday morning in Pensacola.

According to the Pensacola Police Department, Robert Breedlove, 43, of Albany, Georgia, was taken into custody around 4:30 a.m. Friday at Baptist Hospital.

Breedlove has holds from the Albany Police Department and the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

He remains in the Escambia County Jail without bond.