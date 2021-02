LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — George Regional Health system is now taking appointments for both first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The clinics will be at both the Lucedale Fairgrounds and Leakesville Community Center in Greene County on March 3.

Only those who are 65 years or older, work in healthcare, education, or those who are 16 or older with underlying health conditions are able to get shot.

Follow this link to schedule an appointment.