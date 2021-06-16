George County School District Hit By Cybersecurity Attack

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG)- George County Schools are the latest to be hit by a cybersecurity attack.

The George County School District identified suspicious activity that disrupted their computer systems on June 8. Officials imminently contacted cybersecurity experts to conduct an independent investigation to fix any problems and determine if any information had been accessed from the breach.

“We will continue to work with these experts to ensure our IT environment is safe and secure before returning to normal operations,” said George County School District Superintendent of Education Wade Whitney, Jr. “We apologize for any continued disruption in the use of our network. We have teams of people working around the clock to resolve this issue.”

There is no evidence that any student or staff information has been impacted at this time. Whitney said the investigation into this activity is ongoing.