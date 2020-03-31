George County, MS sheriff asks people to avoid certain areas after storms

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County Sheriff Keith Havard is asking locals to avoid certain areas in the county after this morning’s storms moved through the area.

The list includes:

East Wilkerson Ferry Road

South Basin Central Road

River Road

Highway 613, South of Barton Agricola Road

There are multiple reports of trees and power lines down in these areas. Increased traffic is making it difficult for crews to assess the damage and to clean up the area. Call the sheriff’s office at 601-974-7557 to report any damage. If you want to report crime or any other criminal activity, please call 601-974-4811.

