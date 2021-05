MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A suspect in a gas station shooting from 2018 pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder Wednesday.

Emanuel McAlpine is sentenced to 3 concurrent life sentences.

According to the Mobile County DA’s office, the defendant entered the Chevron gas station on Sage Avenue armed with a gun intending to rob the employees and shot three victims. The incident was recorded on the business’s surveillance system.