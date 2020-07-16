Gary Finch Outdoors: 87th Annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo

(WKRG) — The 87th annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is taking place this weekend, July 17-19, on Dauphin Island. This has always been a great event, but this year there are some changes.

Spectators are welcome but will be encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distances. There will be no refreshments, no live music, and no fish viewing box. The Thursday night Liar’s Contest is also canceled.

While there are 30 species of fish eligible to weigh in at the rodeo, red snapper will not be one of them this year. Alabama Marine Resources Division closed red snapper to recreational fisherman on July 3. The rodeo committee has replaced this with lane snapper, but there will be no red snapper jackpot.

There are some great prizes in the drawings, so go ahead and purchase a ticket and get out on the water and find the big one. For more information on tickets or rules for the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo visit ADSFR.com.

