Garcon Point Bridge temporarily closed following fatal crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- It's been one week since 16-year-old Markia Yates went missing from her home in Mobile.

ALEA put out an Emergency Missing Child Alert on Friday afternoon for Markia Yates. Markia's mother Stephanie Rodgers is beyond heartbroken by the situation. She tells WKRG News 5 the family has been looking nonstop the entire week. "I just pray it isn't my worst nightmare," Rodgers says.