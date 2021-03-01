SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Both lanes of the Garcon Point Bridge are closed following a fatal crash. The crash initially happened Sunday night just before 11 pm. However, fog has caused delays in the investigation. It’s not clear when the bridge will reopen. The Florida Highway Patrol, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, lifeguard ambulance, Midway Fire Rescue, and the Avalon Fire Department all responded to the crash.
Garcon Point Bridge temporarily closed following fatal crash
