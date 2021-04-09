Gaetz faces probe by House ethics over potential misconduct

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) - It’s a busy time of year for law enforcement in Baldwin County. Spring Break is bringing a lot of visitors south and that means more drivers are on the road.

“We have a lot of traffic stops that lead to drug violations. Recently we had a large amount of drugs that were found and it ended up being a trafficking case,” said Cpl. Marcus Sledge with Bay Minette Police.