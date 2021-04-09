Gaetz faces probe by House ethics over potential misconduct

Matt Gaetz

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks to members of the media following a House Judiciary Committee closed door meeting with former federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman on Capitol Hill, Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation of Florida congressman Matt Gaetz. The committee cited reports of sexual and other misconduct by the Florida Republican in a statement Friday. The news comes as Gaetz has retained two prominent New York attorneys as he faces a Justice Department investigation into sex trafficking allegations involving underage girls. A Gaetz spokesperson said in a statement Friday that Marc Mukasey and Isabelle Kirshner will lead the Republican congressman’s legal team. The statement says Gaetz will “fight back against the unfounded allegations against him.” Gaetz has not been charged with a crime and has denied any wrongdoing.

