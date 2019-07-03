FWC officials perform boat safety checks ahead of holiday weekend

FWC officials are doing boat safety checks and reminding boaters about the dangers of boating while under the influence. It’s part of the Operation Dry Water Campaign now in its tenth year.

Robert Ramos with FWC says they will be doing extra patrols throughout the holiday weekend to make sure boaters are not drunk or under the influence of drugs.

“There’s nothing wrong with having some alcohol on the boat, but the driver needs to abstain from Alcohol use,” Ramos said. “We want them to bring the crew out and the family out and have fun, but at the end of that time bring the family back safe.”

FWC says there were more boating accidents in July of 2018 than any other month that year. Also in 2018, 19 percent of the boating deaths involved drugs or alcohol.