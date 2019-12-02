Man shot, killed on Watson Drive in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) One man was killed and a second man was injured in a shooting at a home on Watson Drive.

Fort Walton Beach police responded to the home shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday and found two men with gunshot wounds. Both men were rushed to the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center where one died.

Police believe the men fired shots at each other during a dispute. The second victim is in stable condition, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

News 5 is working to get more information. According to Fort Walton Beach police, the investigation is ongoing.