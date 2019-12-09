Future of Daphne recycling center being determined after fire

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Plans are being discussed for the future of the recycling center in Daphne after a fire destroyed the building on Friday.

We’re told officials are working to determine the future of the program this week and the logistics.

News 5 learned Friday the building caught fire around 1:55 p.m. and it took fire crews almost two hours to put out the blaze.

LATEST STORIES