Future meteorologists at Escambia Academy

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG)- Kindergarten and first grade students at Escambia Academy in Atmore, Alabama got to learn about all kinds of weather today!



We learned about what meteorologists use to forecast and tell the weather, what tools we use to measure different aspects of the weather, different types of clouds, and thunderstorm, hurricane and tornado safety.



Harper says she now knows to run inside when a thunderstorm hits. Nathan’s favorite type of weather is tornadoes and he also learned about cirrus clouds!



Check out the video for more details!