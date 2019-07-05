Funerals to be held for boaters who died last week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This weekend, two boaters who drowned in Mobile Bay will be laid to rest.

Friends and family will gather to pay their respects to 37-year-old Anthony Terrell and 20-year-old Ti’Ran Edwin

Edwin’s funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at Way of Life Church, 1760 Riverside Drive in Mobile.

Terrell’s funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 609 Warren St. in Mobile.

Last Wednesday, Terrell, Edwin and their friend were out fishing when the steering cable on their boat broke. All three were thrown from the boat.

The third man was rescued, and the bodies of Terrell and Edwin were recovered.