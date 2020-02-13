Funeral Thursday for state trooper killed by stranded motorist

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) – Officials say a memorial is being held for a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was fatally shot by a stranded motorist last week alongside Interstate 95.

FHP says a procession will begin Thursday morning for Trooper Joseph Bullock at the Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home in Bradenton, followed by a ceremony at the Bayside Community Church – East Bradenton Campus. The procession will then continue to Sarasota National Cemetery in the afternoon.

Officials say Bullock died the morning of Feb. 5 near Palm City. A passing police officer from Riviera Beach fatally shot the suspect. Officials haven’t said what prompted the shooting.

