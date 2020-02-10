Funeral set for two-year-old who died in accidental shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The funeral for two-year-old Corey Davis Jr. will be held Monday afternoon.

Corey died when he accidentally shot himself at the Red Roof Inn Thursday, January 30th.

Family and friends stood together for a vigil Saturday afternoon, honoring the life of Corey.

Mobile police say the child accidentally shot himself inside of a room at the Red Roof Inn. Investigators say a loaded gun was left in a place where Davis had easy access to it.

The child’s mother, Dynesha Harris, and her friend, Tony Fowler, were arrested and charged with manslaughter after the toddler’s death.

The funeral will be at Faith City at 1 p.m. Monday.

