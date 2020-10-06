Funeral set for lineman killed after helping restore power on Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) A memorial service will be held on Saturday for a Missouri lineman who died while driving home from the Gulf Coast after helping restore power in the wake of Hurricane Sally.

Darrell Ray Holt, 37, of Excelsior Springs, Mo., was killed in a crash on Sept. 23 in Macon, Miss.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10 at United Christian and Presbyterian Church in Lawson, Mo. In lieu of flowers, Holt’s family is asking for contributions to a Go Fund Me account set up by Holt’s daughter.

Holt, a lineman for R & M Poleline Construction, also served as a volunteer fireman with the Woods Heights Fire Department for nearly a decade.

