Funeral arrangements announced for former presidential candidate Herman Cain

ATLANTA (AP) – Herman Cain, the former presidential candidate, businessman and GOP ally of President Donald Trump, will be mourned at a private funeral in Atlanta. Cain’s funeral service will be livestreamed starting at 11 a.m. Friday. Cain died July 30 of complications from COVID-19. He was 74. He had been ill with the coronavirus for several weeks. Trump on Twitter called him a “Powerful Voice of Freedom,” an American patriot, and a great friend. Cain briefly rose to the top of polls during the 2012 race for the Republican presidential nomination by highlighting a plan to simplify the tax code.

