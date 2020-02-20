Fundraiser planned for injured MPD officer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fundraiser is planned for a Mobile Police officer injured in a head-on collision in January of last year. It is a fishing tournament on April 4, 2020, at the American Legion on Dauphin Island Parkway. The fishing tournament is called “The Second Annual Law Enforcement Tournament in Honor of Officer Sean Tuder.” Tuder was killed in the line of duty earlier this year.

There are prizes for flounder, redfish, and trout, and catfish. Participants will take part in a live weigh-in. There is also live music and kids’ activities.

Officer Graham and his family will receive 100% of the proceeds. His family has been open about his grueling recovery from the collision.

News 5 spoke with his family last month. You can watch their interviews here.

If you would like more information about registering for the fishing tournament, click here.

