Fundraiser for Mobile County deputy hospitalized with flu complications

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The community is rallying behind a Mobile County deputy who remains hospitalized with complications from the flu. Tim Anderson is at Baptist Hospital undergoing treatment.

On Wednesday there is a fundraiser at Moe’s Southwest Grill on McGregor Avenue. From 3-8 p.m. all proceeds will be donated to Anderson’s family.

Anderson was diagnosed with the flu last month. He was admitted to the ICU when doctors noticed there was fluid leaking into his lungs.

Anderson’s family posted an update on his condition on Facebook early Wednesday morning.

