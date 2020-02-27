Fully-involved tugboat fire in Mobile off Craft Highway

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue and Mobile Police responded to a fully-involved tugboat fire off Craft Highway in Mobile Wednesday night.
Mobile Fire-Rescue say the boat is in a dry dock. It happened a little after 10 p.m. off Hardwood Lane, near Hooks Marine.
A security guard at the scene said a homeless person who was sleeping on the boat may have accidentally started the fire.
