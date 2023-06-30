MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Stargazers and Gulf Coast residents will be treated to a celestial sight in the lead up to Independence Day as the Full Buck Moon rises over the night sky.

The next full moon phase takes place the morning of Monday, July 3rd at 6:39 AM local time. Due to this morning timeframe, the moon will appear full to Gulf Coast watchers the night of Sunday, July 2nd and the evening of July 3rd.

This moon will be special as it will be a Supermoon. A supermoon occurs when the moon’s orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth at the same time it is full. This creates an illusion to us of a slightly larger-than-normal and brighter-than-normal moon.

July’s full moon is called the Buck Moon. It is given this name as it occurs during the time of year when the antlers of male deer (bucks) reaches their full growth phase. The names given to full moons are derived from Native American, Colonial American, and European sources.

Upcoming Full Moons for the Rest of 2023