Ft. Walton police investigating Wednesday shooting

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting.

Ft. Walton Beach Police officers responded to the intersection of US Highway 98 and Bryan Mawr Boulevard Wednesday night at about 11:40 p.m. in reference to a victim with a single gunshot wound, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Officers arrived and found an 18-year-old victim with a single gunshot wound in his hand. Police said the shooting happened on Robinwood Drive.

The victim was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center Emergency Room where he was treated and released, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, police urge you to call Sgt. Brandon Chapin at 850-833-9546 or Crime Stoppers at 863-TIPS or toll-free at 1-888-654-TIPS.