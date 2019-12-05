Friends raising money for Orange Beach drowning victim

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — It was the day before Thanksgiving when Michael Picou and his wife Kacey were visiting Orange Beach for their annual Thanksgiving week getaway.

According to their family friend, Penny Hughey, Michael decided to go for a swim since it was a warm day. His wife was on the beach when she noticed Michael had disappeared.

“She stood up and started looking for him and she was fully clothed and trying to wade out in the water and go find him,” said Hughey.

“By the time she found him he was already unconscious and he never came back,” she said.

The couple was in town visiting from Chattanooga.

Friends of the family decided to create a GoFundMe page in order to raise money for funeral expenses and bills.

