Friends of woman killed in deadly Atmore house fire devastated

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friends of a woman killed in the deadly house fire in Atmore Saturday morning say they are devastated at this loss.

The fire happened around 1:00 a.m. Saturday on Martinville Loop. According to Atmore News, a body was discovered following the fire. Crews from Atmore Fire and Poarch Band of Creek Indians responded to the fire.

Friends of the family tell News 5, a 9-month-old baby and three adults were also hurt in the fire. The extent of their injuries is not known, but friends say they are doing better at this hour.

Friends have identified the woman, but News 5 is refraining from publishing the name until we get official confirmation. Her friends say they are still coming to terms with this loss.

“She was truly amazing. I mean she was one of the best friends you could ask for. She was just a great person inside and out. She loved her children and they are so upset about this,” said Elizabeth Rolin, a family friend. She continued, “just trying to hang on as best as we can you know? I just talked to their mother not too long ago, and she’s still pretty much tore up about it.”

The Alabama State Fire Marshall is investigating.

