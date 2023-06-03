MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a tearful Saturday evening for the family and friends of Mobile musician James Lett who was killed when a train hit his car on Forest Hill Drive. Those closest to James say his life was cut too short, and now they’re hoping for improved security measures at the railroad crossing where he died.

“He touched so many individuals lives,” said Katrina Frazier, Lett’s godmother. “He did not meet a stranger, and from the outpouring of the love that you see here, it clearly shows how much the community loves him and his family.”

Lett, 29, was killed on Forest Hill Drive near Pinewood Drive on May 27th. His family and friends gathered at the Japanese Garden right by the tracks, releasing purple and gold balloons as he was a big fan of the Louisiana State University Tigers.

The upcoming hip-hop artist was native to Mobile and wanted his music to instill change and inspire others.

“He really meant a lot to me and a lot of people, and I’m going to miss that,” explained his close friend Raven Dickinson. “We’re going to miss him and his music and listening to his songs.”

His friends also say he was an avid lover of tacos, as most of his friends would gather at his home for a “Taco Tuesday.”

“Imma miss those Taco Tuesdays,” she reminisced. “He was cooking way beforehand. I stay eating his food.”

His friends say James was a one-of-a-kind man with a great sense of humor.

“He just he just one of those people you don’t meet every day,” reminisced Jarian Thomas, one of Lett’s closest friends. “Like when you meet somebody like it there should be a blessing that you meet a person with that character.”

“We did a lot, you know I mean it’s just hard, and imma miss him,” explained Victor Slater, Lett’s cousin. “You know what I mean? Like, I really don’t know how to really explain it, man, because family, we go so far back as kids, you know what I mean?”

“It’s not truly goodbye because he will forever live in our hearts and he has made an indelible impact upon this community that will not be silenced,” said Frazier.

While grieving James’ tragic death, his family and friends are pushing for safety measures at the railroad crossing.

The traditional red and white safety arms are not there at the railroad crossing. Lett’s friends believe if they were there, it could’ve saved his life.

“We need to put them things down and let people know, hey, I don’t care if the intersection is busy. Put them down!” exclaimed Slater. “Man, prevent this from happening!”

“I don’t know where he was going or what the rush was, but be safe when it comes to those train crossings,” said Thomas. “And like, just wait a few minutes. I really I would rather him being late for work and get fired than this.”

Aside from his music, and outgoing personality, one thing that will be missed about James is his smile.

“His smile and the way he lit up a room. It was undeniable,” explained Frazier.

The family plans to lay James to rest next Saturday afternoon.